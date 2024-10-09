What We Do in the Shadows season 6 adds Alyssa Limperis to the cast

Comedian Alyssa Limperis has joined the cast of What We Do in the Shadows season 6, the final season of the series

The sixth season of the FX series What We Do in the Shadows will also be the show’s last. The final batch of episodes are scheduled to start airing on October 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT… and fans will have the chance to watch the first three episodes that night! The remaining eight episodes of the 11-episode season will be released on a weekly basis, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. They’ll be available to stream internationally on Disney+ at a later date. When the new episodes do air, viewers will be introduced to a new character: someone named Lisa, who “works in a corporate environment,” and today Deadline revealed that Lisa will be played by comedian Alyssa Limperis.

Limperis’ previous credits include Flatbush Misdemeanors, The List, Aunty Donna’s House, and Too Late. She also voices multiple characters on the Cartoon Network show We Baby Bears. Deadline notes that she is best known for her viral mom videos and also has an hourlong comedy special about losing her dad called No Bad Days on Peacock.

A spin-off from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s horror-comedy mockumentary film of the same title, What We Do in the Shadows centers on three vampires who live together: Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) — the former two are husband and wife. Also living with them is a fourth vampire named Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who’s an “energy vampire.” Instead of blood, he sucks the energy out of his victims by boring them to death with mundane anecdotes and bad jokes. The office is his feeding ground, but his powers also work on his vampire roomies.

Limperis joins a cast that includes Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 6: After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch.

