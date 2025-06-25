XENO trailer: Lulu Wilson stars in sci-fi adventure produced by Kevin Hart

Blue Fox Entertainment will be giving the PG-13 sci-fi adventure XENO a theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on September 19 – and today, they have unveiled a trailer, key art, and stills for the film, which was produced by Kevin Hart and his global entertainment company Hartbeat. The trailer can be seen in the embed above, and the key art and stills can be found at the bottom of this article.

XENO (a press release informed us that we’re to type the title in all caps at all times) stars Lulu Wilson (Becky, The Wrath of Becky), Omari Hardwick (Star Trek: Section 31, Army of the Dead), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind, The Looming Tower), Paul Schneider (Lars and the Real Girl, Parks and Recreation), and Trae Romano (Stargirl, Robbie). Written and directed by Matthew Loren Oates, who is making his feature debut here, the film shows us what happens when a teenage outsider and a terrifying alien form a powerful bond after a chance encounter in the desert, sending them on an adventure that questions the nature of good and evil. As government agents close in, the girl discovers the alien is not the extraterrestrial she expected. Compelled to protect her new friend, she uncovers a secret that could change the fate of both their worlds.

Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne produced for Hartbeat, while Shana Marie and Jesse Jensen produced for Tabooma. The film features creature designs by the legendary Jim Henson Company’s Creature Shop.

What did you think of the XENO trailer? Does this look like a movie you would like to catch on the big screen in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the key art and the stills while you’re scrolling down.

This kind of seems to me like the sort of movie that might have been released when I was a little kid in the ’80s, and it’s also somewhat reminiscent of Super 8, which I loved, so I’m definitely interested in this one and look forward to seeing how it plays. I will be watching it for sure.