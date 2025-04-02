Your Second Wife: Jessica Rothe producing Max erotic thriller series

About seven years ago, author Laura van den Berg wrote a short story called Your Second Wife , which was published by Lenny Letter (and you can still read it online at THIS LINK). That story recently came to the attention of Jessica Rothe, star of the Happy Death Day films – and now, Deadline reports that Rothe is producing an erotic thriller series adaptation of Your Second Wife for the Max streaming service!

Created by Your Friends & Neighbors writer/executive producer Jamie Rosengard, the Your Second Wife series will follow Liana Dunn, an aspiring actress-turned-high school theater teacher trapped in stasis on Long Island. Struggling to move on from the death of her sister, Liana cultivates an unconventional double life that proves too intoxicating for her to give up … even when it places her life in imminent danger. Rosengard serves as showrunner.

Rosengard is also executive producing the series alongside Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, and Margaux Swerdloff of Sugar23. The project is produced by Sugar23, Adele Lim (co-writer of Crazy Rich Asians) and Naia Cucukov of 100 Tigers, and Rothe’s company Lil’ Situation.

Your Second Wife is said to be “in development,” so it might be a while before we hear any further news, including casting news – but that just gives anyone who’s interested in the project more time to catch up on the short story. Laura van den Berg’s other works include the novels State of Paradise, Find Me, and The Third Hotel, plus the short story collections There Will Be No More Good Nights Without Good Nights, The Isle of Youth, I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, and What the World Will Look When All the Water Leaves Us.

It’s not clear whether or not Jessica Rothe intends to star in the series once it gets rolling. We did recently hear that Rothe will be starring in the Brazil-set creature feature Titan, and there are rumblings that she might end up starring in a prequel spin-off from the hit Netflix series Virgin River, where she played a character in 1970s flashbacks during the show’s sixth season.

Does Your Second Wife sound interesting to you? Would you watch a “soapy erotic thriller” series on the Max streaming service? Let us know by leaving a comment below.