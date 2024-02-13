Titan: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe star in creature feature from Wrong Turn writer and director

After working together on the 2021 version of Wrong Turn, director Mike P. Nelson and screenwriter Alan B. McElroy are re-teaming for the Brazil-set creature feature Titan – and Deadline reports that Kiana Madeira of the Fear Street trilogy and Jessica Rothe of the Happy Death Day movies are set to star in the film!

The story Titan is set against the backdrop of Brazil’s Curuçá River in the present day. When a team of young doctors embark on a local humanitarian mission through the Amazon rainforest, it soon becomes clear that not everyone – or everything – is happy to see them. Their arrival draws the attention of an ancient predator, the “Boiúna”. This ancient killer, dominant on land and water, clashes to reclaim the jungle. The ensuing fight for survival blurs the roles of hunter, prey, and hero.

The film is coming our way from the Resident Evil franchise makers at Constantin Film and JB Pictures. Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing alongside JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt. Sam Hall and Michael Rothstein serve as executive producers for the sales company north.five.six, which will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the European Film Market.

In addition to the Wrong Turn reboot, Nelson has also directed The Domestics and a segment of V/H/S/85. McElroy earned his first screenwriting credit on Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, my favorite of the Halloween sequels. His credits since then include Wheels of Terror, Rapid Fire, Spawn (both the feature film and the animated series), Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, the original Wrong Turn, The Marine, Tekken, Fractured, and episodes of Star Trek: Discovery.

Fear Street and Happy Death Day made me a fan of both Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe, I have a major interest in the country of Brazil and stories that are set there, and I follow Alan B. McElroy’s career because I’m such a huge fan of Halloween 4, so Titan has a lot of elements that strongly appeal to me. I’ll definitely be watching this one, and look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out.

Does Titan sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.