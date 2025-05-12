YouTube to stop fake trailer accounts from making money

The trend of generating AI trailers for movies has put a lot of money in the pockets of the likes of Screen Culture and KH Studio. But YouTube is putting a stop to it after outcry that studios were giving too much support to these companies and the trailers, thus encouraging the use – or, rather, misuse – of artificial intelligence on intellectual properties.

YouTube has officially made the move to stop ad revenue on fake movie trailers on the site, particularly hitting Screen Culture and KH Studio, along with their fellow accounts Screen Trailers and Royal Trailer. Considering these are some of the most prolific names in the game, YouTube is no doubt trying to send a message. In a statement, they wrote, “Our enforcement decisions, including suspensions from the YouTube partner program, apply to all channels that may be owned or operated by the impacted creator.”

Just to give an idea of the kind of work these companies are doing on YouTube, Screen Culture – which has 1.42 million subscribers – released “concept trailers” for The New Avengers (aka Thunderbolts*), Predator 6: Badlands and Lilo & Stitch all in the past week. KH Studio, meanwhile, hits more of a retro market, with some of their most recent videos being fantasy castings of Florence Pugh in Titanic and Timothée Chalamet in Edward Scissorhands. They also list their videos as “parody” as a way to help defend themselves against lawsuits.

While it’s great that YouTube is taking some measures to stop these companies from making cash off of these trailers, it’s hard to see this doing a whole lot. After all, what’s to stop the likes of Screen Culture and KH Studio from creating more accounts to schill their phony trailers? Or the studios from finding their own workaround so they, too, can continue generating revenue?

The influx of fake movie trailers has a lot of edges to it. For one, it’s actually tricking people into thinking they are real; even though AI isn’t near the point of fooling those who know, we’ve all seen how easily duped people are, especially when it comes to the internet. There’s also the matter of a blatant disregard for IP, something that it’s disgraceful the studios aren’t even bothering to fight.

Do you see this move by YouTube doing anything to slow down fake movie trailers?