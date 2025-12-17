YouTube to host the Academy Awards starting in 2029

The Oscars are getting a new home in 2029!

Word has come down the wire that YouTube has won the rights to host the Academy Awards beginning in 2029, after the Google-owned platform outbid other offers, including one from ABC, which has hosted the annual awards show since 1976. If you’re counting at home, this means the 101st Academy Awards will appear on YouTube, with the deal running through 2033.

What else does YouTube get from the Oscars deal?

It’s a sign of the times that streaming is gaining a stronger foothold in hosting live events. Netflix already hosts live wrestling events and the SAG Awards, with the former experiencing some growing pains when first introduced. The Oscars moving to YouTube means that the streaming platform gets the entire package, from red carpet coverage to behind-the-scenes content, the Governors Ball, and more, all for free. Imagine the audience potential if everyone with access to YouTube can tune in. Also included in the deal is an invitation for YouTube to host the Governors Awards, the Oscars Nominations Announcement, the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, film education programs, and podcasts.

YouTube on bringing the Academy Awards to its platform

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” said Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

“ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century. We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success,” an ABC Entertainment spokeswoman said.

The Academy on making the move to YouTube

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” added Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

