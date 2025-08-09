Weapons Zach Cregger has a DC project he wants to pitch that includes Joker and Harley Quinn

With Weapons already earning rave reviews, Zach Cregger has proven that he’s a director to watch out for, and he may be making the leap to the DC Universe. According to THR, the writer/director has a potential DC project called Henchman, which he has previously described as “ my favourite thing I ever wrote. “

According to sources, the project centers on a “ low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck. ” The Dark Knight could briefly appear in the film, with the Joker and Harley Quinn also set to play a part. Cregger hasn’t pitched it to DC Studios yet, but they’re said to be aware of the project.

“ I have Resident Evil, and then I have a sci-fi movie right after that that’s original, ” Cregger said of his upcoming projects. “ And then I have another finished script that I want to do after that. It actually takes place in the DC Universe, but it’s a totally original and it’s not a superhero movie. I wrote that before I wrote Barbarian. “

Given Cregger’s continued hot streak with Weapons, DC Studios will almost certainly entertain the idea, but the new franchise has yet to cast a Batman (or a Joker or Harley Quinn).

Cregger’s next project is Resident Evil, but he admits that his success could end just as soon as it began. “ On the other side of Resident Evil, I may not be able to make anything, ” he said. “ You just never know. You can’t plan ahead. So, me talking about I want to do this movie and that movie and this movie — I sound like an idiot. “

Our own Chris Bumbray raved about Weapons, calling it the movie that could launch Cregger into the top tier of modern-day auteurs. “ I truly think Zach Cregger has made a film worthy of awards consideration and the kind of buzz that propels a director to the next level, ” he wrote. “ If there’s any justice, this will cement his place alongside modern genre auteurs like Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele—and maybe even, one day, Christopher Nolan. He’s one of the most exciting directors we’ve got, and Weapons is him operating in top form. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Does Zach Cregger’s DC project have potential?