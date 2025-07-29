Zach Galligan reveals that Gremlins 3 is almost ready and just needs Spielberg to sign off on it

Having a Mogwai is a responsibility. It feels like you’re set up for failure with the three rules of taking care of the cute little creature. It feels like there are many situations for gremlins to break out and wreak havoc, but Joe Dante’s tone for the Gremlins films are so specific and may even be more delicate than successfully replicating a Naked Gun film. Dante’s pair of films has weirdly been able to merge some light (but effective) horror elements with some crazily over-the-top Looney Tunes-esque hijinks.

Despite the thin rope to walk, fans have clamored for a third movie to make the series a complete trilogy. However, through various hardships, a third movie never manifested. CBR has reported, via @comicmoviedb on TikTok, that Zach Galligan recently appeared at a panel where he gave an update for the audience in attendance. Galligan says a script has been written, and thanks to the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Warner Bros. is excited to move Gremlins 3 forward. All that’s left is having executive producer Steven Spielberg sign off on it.

The actor who portrayed the protagonist, Billy Peltzer, explained,





They’ve come up with a script. Warner Bros. is incredibly interested in doing it. Apparently, it’s waiting on Mr. Spielberg to read it and improve it, but, you can thank the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Although Galligan got to partake in the HBO Max animated series, Secrets of the Mogwai, he still thinks the goal for Warners is to make a third film. Last year, he said, “The endgame probably will be, I’m hoping, a third film. I don’t think it’ll be a reboot, though, because Chris Columbus has nixed that idea. He owns part of the rights.” As far as Columbus – who wrote the first Gremlins – goes, he previously said a script is written and hopes the movie wouldn’t have to rely on CGI.