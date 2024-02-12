Original Gremlins star predicts a third movie

Zach Galligan thinks the “endgame” for Warner Bros. is to produce a third Gremlins movie following the success of Secrets of the Mogwai.

By
Gremlins

We all know the three rules of mogwai: don’t expose it to sunlight, don’t get it wet and don’t feed it after midnight. While that third point is up for debate as to its interpretation, one thing that isn’t is the desire for a third Gremlins movie – at least to its original star, Zach Galligan, who played Billy Peltzer in both the 1984 movie and its 1990 sequel, The New Batch. With animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai proving to be a hit, maybe Galligan is right in his call for Gremlins 3.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Galligan said that the studio must have a plan for the Gremlins franchise if they have invested more time and money into Secrets of the Mogwai. “I can’t really figure out why Warner Bros. would do two seasons – not one, but two seasons – of the animated series, and spend a lot of money on it, unless there was some kind of endgame. And usually the endgame for a huge studio like Warner Bros. Discovery is a live-action film. A live-action film is always where you’re going to make the most money. Super Mario Bros. just proved that!” And with Baby Yoda – who Gremlins director Joe Dante knows is a blatant ripoff of Gizmo – in the public conscience, there’s definitely room to bring back the nostalgic puppetry of the beloved mogwai.

As such, Galligan wants there to be a Gremlins 3, which would satisfy his thirst a little better than a Mountain Dew“The endgame probably will be, I’m hoping, a third film. I don’t think it’ll be a reboot, though, because Chris Columbus has nixed that idea. He owns part of the rights.” As far as Columbus – who wrote the first Gremlins – goes, he previously said a script is written and hopes the movie wouldn’t have to rely on CGI.

The Gremlins franchise had been dormant since The New Batch – still one of the most fun follow-ups to any ‘80s movie – came out nearly 25 years ago. But a third movie could absolutely work with the right creatives and cast. Of course, we would have to have Zach Galligan, who even cameod on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, showing his commitment to the series. But the filmmakers may run into an issue getting Phoebe Cates, who retired from acting and hasn’t been in a movie since 2001’s The Anniversary Party.

Would you be down for a third Gremlins movie or has the clock struck midnight on the franchise? Let us know below!

Source: Screen Rant
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Gremlins
Original Gremlins star predicts a third movie
Catherine Corcoran, Dee Wallace, Doug Jones, and more star in the anthology style crime thriller If It Bleeds
If It Bleeds: Catherine Corcoran, Dee Wallace, Doug Jones & more look into a series of gruesome murders
Oscar Isaac would like to see his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Moon Knight join the Midnight Sons, a team of supernatural characters
Oscar Isaac wants Moon Knight to be part of a Midnight Sons team-up project
A trailer has been released for Cinderella's Revenge, a horrific fairy tale starring Natasha Henstridge, coming soon to theatres
Cinderella’s Revenge trailer: Natasha Henstridge horror film reaches theatres in April
View All

About the Author

1541 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Gremlins News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
Trailer: Lily Sullivan of Evil Dead Rise faces down more horror in Monolith, which reaches theatres and digital next month

Monolith Review

Despite taking place in mostly one location, Lily Sullivan’s fantastic performance keeps this one from ever being stale.

Load more articles