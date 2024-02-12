Original Gremlins star predicts a third movie

We all know the three rules of mogwai: don’t expose it to sunlight, don’t get it wet and don’t feed it after midnight. While that third point is up for debate as to its interpretation, one thing that isn’t is the desire for a third Gremlins movie – at least to its original star, Zach Galligan, who played Billy Peltzer in both the 1984 movie and its 1990 sequel, The New Batch. With animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai proving to be a hit, maybe Galligan is right in his call for Gremlins 3.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Galligan said that the studio must have a plan for the Gremlins franchise if they have invested more time and money into Secrets of the Mogwai. “I can’t really figure out why Warner Bros. would do two seasons – not one, but two seasons – of the animated series, and spend a lot of money on it, unless there was some kind of endgame. And usually the endgame for a huge studio like Warner Bros. Discovery is a live-action film. A live-action film is always where you’re going to make the most money. Super Mario Bros. just proved that!” And with Baby Yoda – who Gremlins director Joe Dante knows is a blatant ripoff of Gizmo – in the public conscience, there’s definitely room to bring back the nostalgic puppetry of the beloved mogwai.

As such, Galligan wants there to be a Gremlins 3, which would satisfy his thirst a little better than a Mountain Dew… “The endgame probably will be, I’m hoping, a third film. I don’t think it’ll be a reboot, though, because Chris Columbus has nixed that idea. He owns part of the rights.” As far as Columbus – who wrote the first Gremlins – goes, he previously said a script is written and hopes the movie wouldn’t have to rely on CGI.

The Gremlins franchise had been dormant since The New Batch – still one of the most fun follow-ups to any ‘80s movie – came out nearly 25 years ago. But a third movie could absolutely work with the right creatives and cast. Of course, we would have to have Zach Galligan, who even cameod on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, showing his commitment to the series. But the filmmakers may run into an issue getting Phoebe Cates, who retired from acting and hasn’t been in a movie since 2001’s The Anniversary Party.

Would you be down for a third Gremlins movie or has the clock struck midnight on the franchise? Let us know below!