Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway RUMOR: Is a Warner Bros. crossover in the works?

It’s been a rough time to be a Scooby-Doo fan lately. When David Zaslav became CEO of Warner Bros., he swooped in and cancelled not just Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme, but also three separate Scooby-Doo projects: SCOOB! Holiday Haunt, Scooby-Doo! and the Haunted High Rise, and Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups. But now there’s a RUMOR going around that there’s a new Scooby-Doo project in the works… and it appears that this one would be a crossover between characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise and characters from the Gremlins franchise. The title page of a script called Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway recently appeared online, with the title written in a mixture of Scooby-Doo and Gremlins fonts.

We can’t say for sure that Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway is happening, but it would make sense. Scooby-Doo has had crossovers with a lot of other franchises and characters throughout the years – Batman, WWE, KISS, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Krypto – and, like Scooby-Doo, Gremlins is a Warner Bros. property. 2024 also happens to be the 40th anniversary of the release of the original Gremlins movie, so this would be the perfect time for Warner Bros. to put some kind of special Gremlins project (other than the animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which started airing on Max last year) into production.

According to this mysterious title page, Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway has been written by Jane Becker, whose previous credits include episodes of Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Harley Quinn, and Ted Lasso.

The picture of the script was originally posted by the Behind the Scoobs Instagram account, which, as the name of the page implies, has posted a lot of material from behind the scenes of various Scooby-Doo projects.

So, while we wait to find out whether or not this is actually happening, let us know: what do you think of the idea of Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway? Would you like to see Scooby-Doo and his friends sharing the screen with Gizmo and the gremlins? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

If Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway does get made, here’s hoping it’s not just another Scooby-Doo project that Warner Bros. is going to toss into the trash.