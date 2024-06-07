Gremlins: The Wild Batch continues the Secrets of the Mogwai series this fall

The Max animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is set to continue with a second season called Gremlins: The Wild Batch

Last year, after more than thirty years, we finally got a new entry in the Gremlins franchise – and this was an unexpected addition, coming in the form of the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai , which serves as a prequel to the 1984 classic Gremlins (watch it HERE). The show was released through the Max streaming service, and now Max has announced that a second season, now titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch , is coming this fall!

Made by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

The returning voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh.

Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on Gremlins: The Wild Batch alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. Joe Dante, the director of Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, serves as consulting producer.

Earlier this year, we heard a rumor that there’s another animated Gremlins project in the works, a Scooby-Doo crossover called Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway, which appeared to have a script by Jane Becker, whose previous credits include episodes of Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Harley Quinn, and Ted Lasso. We’re still waiting to hear if Scooby-Doo! Gremlins Getaway is actually happening or not.

But it’s a sure thing that Gremlins: The Wild Batch is happening and will be streaming by the end of the year.

