Zendaya’s first YouTube video goes viral yet again 14 years later

Zendaya has moved on from YouTube but her first video from 14 years ago has gone viral once again, showing her on the brink of stardom.

Just as Chani was fighting for her people, Zendaya is fighting for some positive vibes. While Zendaya amassed over 4 million YouTube subscribers during its run (it has been active for seven years), there is one video that fans keep going back to: her first.

In the clip, simply titled “My First video!!!!:)”, shows a then-teenage Zendaya as she was just getting her career going in the mid-2010s. In the clip, she tells her subscribers, “I just wanted to let everyone know that this is my official YouTube channel and this is my very first YouTube video so I don’t really know what to say! So I’m just gonna this is a place for happy, smiley faces and lots of love and dancing! So please enjoy and watch all my wonderful videos that I’ll be having for everyone to watch…Have a great day…” before signing off.

It’s cheesy and has a certain teenage-level of naivety in its message, but it’s also pretty positive and just the sort of video her soon-to-be legions of fans would want to see. As of 2024, 14 years after it was posted, the video stands as one of her most popular on the entire channel, being topped only by official music videos.

Seven years ago, Zendaya even posted a reaction video to this first YouTube post, which pops up every few years. “What the f*ck is that? I was trying to make like this positive environment and trying to be this f*cking ray of sunshine. This is the most annoying sh*t I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Obviously Zendaya has completely blown up, staking her place in music and movies, most notably playing MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chani for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films and the co-lead in Challengers, which earned her both acting and producing nominations at the Golden Globes, with some believing she could squeeze into the Best Actress race this year. On the TV front, her work on HBO’s Euphoria earned her both a Globe and an Emmy, with a SAG nomination to go along.

What is your favorite Zendaya performance? When do you think she will get her first Oscar nomination?