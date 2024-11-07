Zeus: Texas Chainsaw Massacre director takes the helm of killer dog movie

Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia is set to direct the killer dog movie Zeus, which is on the fast track to production

By
Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The latest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise – a movie simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre – was released through the Netflix streaming service back in February of 2022, and it appeared to do well at the time. It was the second most viewed movie on the service during the February 14 to February 20 time period – which only covered its first three days of release. In those three days, Netflix subscribers streamed the film for a total of 29.18 million hours. Texas Chainsaw Massacre also ranked in the top 10 in 94 countries, reaching #1 on the daily lists in the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Oman, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. We’re still waiting to hear how and when the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is going to follow up that success – but while we wait to hear what Leatherface is going to do next, the film’s director David Blue Garcia has signed on to direct a killer dog movie called Zeus.

According to Variety, Zeus is being fast-tracked for production and will be financed by HarbourView Equity Partners. Mucho Mas Media’s Javier Chapa is producing the film, while HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares serves as an executive producer alongside Phillip Braun, Robert Muñoz, Morgan Cano-Long, Simon Wise, Vincent Cordero, and Bruce Barshop, plus Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group. Highland handles worldwide rights and is presenting the project to potential buyers at the American Film Market.

Scripted by Tate Hanyok (The Pet-Nup) and Shane McKenzie (Bingo Hell), Zeus will show us what happens when a group of friends are terrorized by a Cane Corso mastiff dog during a lakeside holiday celebration.

Chapa provided the following statement: “The horror genre continues to thrive, ushering in a new era of exciting films. We couldn’t imagine a better filmmaker than David Blue Garcia to bring Zeus to life—a character destined to become an iconic figure in the world of horror.” Fraser had this to say: “With the undeniable talent of genre aficionado David Blue Garcia at the helm, we cannot wait to unleash Zeus and introduce the carnivorous canine to horror fans around the world.” Perrier added, “It’s great to be teaming up again with Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun following the success of our maiden creature collaboration, The Black Demon.

Zeus sounds interesting to me and I enjoyed Texas Chainsaw Massacre, so I look forward to seeing what David Blue Garcia is going to do with this killer dog movie. Are you interested Zeus? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

As for Leatherface; back in February, we heard that a new sequel called Texas Chainsaw Legacy was in the works, but there hasn’t been any more said about that project in the last nine months.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The horror comedy How to Kill Monsters is getting a limited theatrical release and a VOD and digital release in December
How to Kill Monsters horror comedy gets theatrical, VOD and digital release in December
Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia is set to direct the killer dog movie Zeus, which is on the fast track to production
Zeus: Texas Chainsaw Massacre director takes the helm of killer dog movie
The Wayans Brothers are back at the helm for Scary Movie 6, but will Anna Faris and Regina Hall be brought back for the new sequel?
Regina Hall thinks returning for Scary Movie 6 would be fun
Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette have joined the cast of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette cast in I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
View All

About the Author

16274 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Zeus News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles