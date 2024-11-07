Zeus: Texas Chainsaw Massacre director takes the helm of killer dog movie

The latest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise – a movie simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre – was released through the Netflix streaming service back in February of 2022, and it appeared to do well at the time. It was the second most viewed movie on the service during the February 14 to February 20 time period – which only covered its first three days of release. In those three days, Netflix subscribers streamed the film for a total of 29.18 million hours. Texas Chainsaw Massacre also ranked in the top 10 in 94 countries, reaching #1 on the daily lists in the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Oman, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. We’re still waiting to hear how and when the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is going to follow up that success – but while we wait to hear what Leatherface is going to do next, the film’s director David Blue Garcia has signed on to direct a killer dog movie called Zeus .

According to Variety, Zeus is being fast-tracked for production and will be financed by HarbourView Equity Partners. Mucho Mas Media’s Javier Chapa is producing the film, while HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares serves as an executive producer alongside Phillip Braun, Robert Muñoz, Morgan Cano-Long, Simon Wise, Vincent Cordero, and Bruce Barshop, plus Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group. Highland handles worldwide rights and is presenting the project to potential buyers at the American Film Market.

Scripted by Tate Hanyok (The Pet-Nup) and Shane McKenzie (Bingo Hell), Zeus will show us what happens when a group of friends are terrorized by a Cane Corso mastiff dog during a lakeside holiday celebration.

Chapa provided the following statement: “ The horror genre continues to thrive, ushering in a new era of exciting films. We couldn’t imagine a better filmmaker than David Blue Garcia to bring Zeus to life—a character destined to become an iconic figure in the world of horror. ” Fraser had this to say: “ With the undeniable talent of genre aficionado David Blue Garcia at the helm, we cannot wait to unleash Zeus and introduce the carnivorous canine to horror fans around the world. ” Perrier added, “ It’s great to be teaming up again with Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun following the success of our maiden creature collaboration, The Black Demon. “

Zeus sounds interesting to me and I enjoyed Texas Chainsaw Massacre, so I look forward to seeing what David Blue Garcia is going to do with this killer dog movie. Are you interested Zeus? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

As for Leatherface; back in February, we heard that a new sequel called Texas Chainsaw Legacy was in the works, but there hasn’t been any more said about that project in the last nine months.