Box Office Update: Zootopia 2 on track for at least $150 million over the holiday weekend

Zootopia 2 is proving to be exactly the hit exhibitors were desperate for, with Deadline reporting that it should easily top $150 million over the holiday weekend (about $10 million more than we predicted) thanks to an extra-strong Black Friday. However, it’s the foreign numbers that are making Hollywood do a double take, with it seeing a single-day record in Chinese theatres yesterday, where it grossed $104 million. The Disney sequel is looking at a $525 million international gross by Monday, which will no doubt send champagne corks flying at the company offices Monday morning.

Wicked: For Good is looking at a strong $93.5 million five-day weekend, which is excellent, although it’s off from last year, when the original Wicked grossed $118 million. In fact, the film’s second weekend is posting a stronger decline than expected, with it falling off a big 57% from last week to $63.3 million. It seems like Wicked: For Good is unlikely to play quite as strongly as the last movie did, although to be fair, it’s still making a ton of money and no doubt has hit-starved exhibitors thrilled with its success.

I’m sure exhibitors are pretty thankful for both movies, as outside of them the box office is quiet. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is looking at about $10 million over the five-day weekend. However, the weekend box office take of $6.9 million is actually only off 22% from last week, and it should cross the $50 million mark by Monday. Predator: Badlandsis pulling in ahead of The Running Man, with $6.4 million over the holiday compared to the latter’s deadly $5.5 million haul. With only $34 million in the domestic box office till so far, it will be lucky to cross the $45 million mark—making it one of the year’s biggest flops. A24’s charming rom-com, Eternity, is looking at a $4.9 million holiday weekend on only 1,300 screens. Surprisingly, Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is flopping with only $2.5 million on 600 screens. Many of the big chains like AMC are refusing to play it, and many are likely just waiting for it to drop on Netflix in two weeks.

