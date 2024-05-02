11817: Louis Leterrier sci-fi horror film will trap a family in their home indefinitely

Fast X and The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier takes the helm of the sci-fi horror film 11817, about a family trapped in their home

Louis Leterrier Fast X

Louis Leterrier has directed the action films The Transporter, Transporter 2, Unleashed, and Fast X, the action comedies The Brothers Grimsby and The Takedown, the mystery thriller Now You See Me, the fantasy adventure Clash of the Titans, and the comic book adaptation The Incredible Hulk (not to mention the TV shows The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Lupin), and over the decades his films have racked up $2 billion at the box office. Now he’s set to direct and produce the film 11817working from a screenplay by Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying), which will see him venturing into the sci-fi horror realm.

11817 will show us what happens when inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life or death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped…

Leterrier had this to say about the project: “Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey. It’s what excites me about 11817’s wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won’t forget.

The film is coming our way from Leterrier’s Carrousel Studios, Rocket Science, Thank You Studios, Chernin Entertainment (A North Road Company), and 3 Arts Entertainment. Rocket Science is financing and will handle foreign sales, while CAA Media Finance represents the North American rights. Leterrier will be producing alongside Thomas Benski and Omar Sy for Carrousel Studios, as well as Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios, Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, and Joe Neurauter. Cecile Gaget serves as an executive producer for Carrousel Studios.

Would you be interested in seeing a Louis Leterrier sci-fi horror film? Share your thoughts on 11817 by leaving a comment below. The set-up is intriguing, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the finished film will turn out.

