1980’s The Stunt Man gets a big 4K Blu-ray release

By
Posted 3 hours ago
the stunt man

Blu-ray.com has just passed along the news that 1980’s The Stunt Man is getting a brand new 4K Blu-ray release from Radiance Films. The film stars Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback, Barbara Hershey, Allen Garfield, and Alex Rocco. This new physical media release is scheduled to hit retailers early next year on February 23, 2026.

The description reads,
“Cameron (Steve Railsback, Lifeforce) is a man who finds himself unmoored from American life: recently returned from Vietnam, he is now a drifter on the run from the law. While evading police, he stumbles upon the filming of a World War I movie helmed by the megalomaniacal Eli Cross (Peter O’Toole, Lawrence of Arabia). When Cameron discovers that he bears a striking resemblance to the lead actor, he hatches a plan: to hide from his potential captors by disguising himself as a stunt double and agreeing to perform a series of increasingly dangerous stunts.

But nothing is what it first seems on an Eli Cross set, and as illusion and make-believe start to bleed into one another, Cameron finds himself locked in a battle of wits with a possibly insane genius, and in danger of becoming unmoored not just from society, but from reality itself…

Newly restored in 4K, The Stunt Man was a critical smash that suffered from distribution issues on its original release in 1980 – it was nevertheless nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director for Richard Rush, and has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved cult films of all time. Featuring one of Peter O’Toole’s greatest performances, and enough action-packed mayhem to power several blockbusters, The Stunt Man is – to use the words of Eli Cross – pure movie magic.”

Special Features:

  • TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE
  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE by Radiance Films
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • The legendary feature-length making-of documentary directed by Richard Rush: The Sinister Saga of Making The Stunt Man (2001) (131 mins)
  • New audio commentary with critics Christina Newland and Monica Castillo
  • Archival cast and crew commentary with writer/director Richard Rush and actors Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback, Barbara Hershey, Alex Rocco, Sharon Farrell and Chuck Bail (2001)
  • New interview with Chuck Bail, stuntman and actor (2024)
  • Archival interview with Richard Rush (2011)
  • Archival interview with Peter O’Toole (2011)
  • Archival interview with Steve Railsback and Alex Rocco (2011)
  • Archival interview with Barbara Hershey (2011)
  • Q+A with Richard Rush, Steve Railsback and Barbara Hershey from a screening at The New Beverly Cinema (17 mins)
  • Deleted scenes
  • Trailer
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Option of 5.1 DTS Surround mix or original uncompressed mono audio
  • Pull-out poster and six lobby-card style postcards
  • Limited edition 40-page perfect bound book featuring new writing from Adam Nayman and Brandon Streussnig, and an archival interview between Kenneth Turan and Richard Rush
  • Limited edition of 5000 copies, presented in rigid box and full-height Scanavo packaging with removable OBI strip leaving packaging free of certificates and markings

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    TBA
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Slipbox
    Reversible cover
    Booklet
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region B (A, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
