TIFF 2024 announces Midnight Madness lineup

The TIFF 2024 Midnight Madness lineup includes The Substance, Ick, and a new film from director Timo Tjahjanto

The 2024 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is set to run from Thursday, September 5th through Sunday, September 15th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – and with the start of the festivities just a month and a half away, TIFF has announced this year’s Midnight Madness lineup! The Midnight Madness program is considered to be “the wild side” of the film festival, as it involves “screenings of the best in action, horror, shock and fantasy cinema.” As reported by Deadline, the 2024 Midnight Madness lineup consists of ten films and “features five world premieres, all of which will screen at Toronto’s historic — and allegedly haunted — Royal Alexandra Theatre.”

Midnight Madness will open with the North American premiere of Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Revenge was also part of a TIFF Midnight Madness lineup, so this is a bit of a homecoming for Fargeat. Also returning from previous Midnight Madness events are Bodied director Joseph Kahn, who brings his film Ick to the lineup this year, and Headshot director Timo Tjahjanto, who returns with The Shadow Strays.

Here’s the official synopsis for The SubstanceIt generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong? Ick tells the following story: Science teacher Hank’s life changes when he reconnects with his first love and suspects a new student is his daughter, all while facing an alien threat in their town. And The Shadow Strays: Codename 13, a 17-year-old assassin, is suspended due to a sloppy mission in Japan. She meets 11-year-old Monji, who loses his mother and sets out to rescue him.

Here’s the full Midnight Madness lineup:

Dead Mail Joe DeBoer, Kyle McConaghy | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title

Dead Talents Society John Hsu | Taiwan
North American Premiere

Else Thibault Emin | France/Belgium
World Premiere
Sales Title

Escape from the 21st Century Yang LI | China
International Premiere
Sales Title

Friendship Andrew DeYoung | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Ick Joseph Kahn | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This Rachel Kempf, Nick Toti | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title

The Gesuidouz Kenichi Ugana | Japan
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Shadow Strays Timo Tjahjanto | Indonesia
World Premiere

OPENING FILM
The Substance Coralie Fargeat | United Kingdom/USA/France
North American Premiere

What do you think of the 2024 Midnight Madness lineup? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
