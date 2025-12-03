The nominations for the 2026 Independent Spirit Awards have been announced

You have your big award shows like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and what-have-you. But smaller projects get recognition in the industry too, thanks to the Independent Spirit Awards. The latest event will be taking place on February 15, 2026, from the Hollywood Palladium after 40 years of being set in a tent on a Santa Monica beach. Many smaller films that have garnered good buzz at film festivals will be up for awards, such as If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Sorry, Baby, Twinless, Train Dreams and more.

The Hollywood Reporter has just unveiled the list of this year’s nominations. You can check out some of them below, but for a full comprehensive list, head on over to their site HERE, as there is more to come.

And the nominees are:

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Peter Hujar’s Day

Producers: Jonah Disend, Jordan Drake

Producers: Derek Dauchy, Joel Edgerton, Roy Lee, Lucy McKendrick, Steven Schneider, Lizzie Shapiro

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Producers: Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman

Producers: David Permut, James Sweeney

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Blue Sun Palace

Director: Constance Tsang

Producers: Sally Sujin Oh, Eli Raskin, Tony Yang

Director/Producer: Bryan Fuller

Producers: Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee

Director/Producer: Kate Beecroft

Producers: Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub

Director: Alex Russell

Producers: Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi D’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Producers: Deniese Davis, Poppy Hanks, James Lopez, Issa Rae, Sara Rastogi

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The Baltimorons

Director/Writer/Producer: Jay Duplass

Writer/Producer: Michael Strassner

Producers: David Bonnett Jr., Drew Langer

Director/Writer: Julian Glander

Director/Writer/Producer: Carson Lund

Writer/Producer: Michael Basta

Writer: Nate Fisher

Producers: David Entin, Tyler Taormina

Directors/Writers/Producers: Cristian Carretero, Lorraine Jones Molina

Writer: Kisha Tikina Burgos

Director/Writer/Producer: Sarah Friedland

Producers: Alexandra Byer, Matthew Thurm

BEST DIRECTOR

Clint Bentley, Train Dreams

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu

Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

BEST SCREENPLAY

Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Splitsville

Angus MacLachlan, A Little Prayer

James Sweeney, Twinless

Christian Swegal, Sovereign

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Andrew DeYoung, Friendship

Elena Oxman, Outerlands

Alex Russell, Lurker

Syreeta Singleton, One of Them Days

Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Chang Chen, Lucky Lu

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Dylan O’Brien, Twinless

Keke Palmer, One of Them Days

Théodore Pellerin, Lurker

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby

Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague

Kirsten Dunst, Roofman

Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Jane Levy, A Little Prayer

Archie Madekwe, Lurker

Kali Reis, Rebuilding

Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign

Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons

Misha Osherovich, She’s the He

Kayo Martin, The Plague

SZA, One of Them Days

Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Award given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

The Long Walk

Director: Francis Lawrence

Casting Director: Rich Delia

Ensemble Cast: Judy Greer, Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Joshua Odjick, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Garrett Wareing

Executive Producers: Garry Campbell, Anya Adams, Susan Coyne, Miranda de Pencier

Co-Executive Producers: Teresa M. Ho, Michael Goldbach, Kathryn Borel Jr., JP Larocque

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown

Lennie James, Mr Loverman

Anna Lambe, North of North

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lovie Simone, Forever

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Sharon D. Clarke, Mr Loverman

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys

Xosha Roquemore, Forever

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Asif Ali, Deli Boys

Wally Baram, Overcompensating

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Michael Cooper Jr., Forever

Ernest Kingsley Junior,Washington Black