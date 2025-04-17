28 Years Later trailer proves that time didn’t heal anything

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie (or, if you prefer, infected people) movie classic. As we reporter earlier this year, this sequel is set up at Sony, is going to be called 28 Years Later , and it’s meant to launch a whole trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels. The theatrical release date is June 20th, 2025 – and with that date now two months away, a new trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The cast of 28 Years Later includes Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Alfie Williams (His Dark Materials), and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). In the original film, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) played bicycle courier Jim, who wakes up from a coma to find himself in an apocalyptic England that’s overrun by people who have been infected by a rage virus. Boyle and Garland went through several endings for 28 Days Later before landing on the one movie-goers saw in theatres – and that ending was the only one where Jim survived. So he’s still out there, ready to live through another rage virus nightmare 28 years later. He may not be in the first 28 Years Later, but he’s supposed to come back “in a surprising way” at some point.

As The Hollywood Reporter previously noted, “The 2002 film grossed $82.7 million globally and spawned a sequel, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, though Boyle and Garland were only nominally involved as executive producers.” Speaking with Empire, Garland said (with thanks to Screen Rant for sharing the quote), “ [28 Years Later is] not in conflict [with 28 Weeks Later, but] canon [is] not a very Danny Boyle word. ” Boyle added, “ It’s not mapped out like a scientific formula. “ When 28 Years Later came up during an interview with IndieWire, Fiennes decided to go ahead and tell us all about it: “ Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good. “

Now we have an official synopsis to go by as well: Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Thanks to their deal with Sony, each of these new films will be receiving a theatrical release and will have budgets in the $60 million range. 28 Years Later has a budget of $75 million. Boyle and Garland are producing 28 Years Later with Bernie Bellew, original producer Macdonald, and Peter Rice, who was the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures when that company backed 28 Days Later. Murphy is executive producing.

Garland also wrote the screenplays for the sequels that will come after 28 Years Later. Of the two 28 Years Later projects currently in the works, Boyle directed the first one, then passed the helm over to Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta for the sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. The second film has already wrapped production. Boyle might circle back to direct 28 Years Later Part III.

Will you be catching 28 Years Later on the big screen in June? Take a look at the new trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.