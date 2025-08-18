47 Ronin director argues he can’t be found guilty of Netflix fraud because he was in a “state of psychosis”

The story of 47 Ronin director Carl Rinsch’s legal battle with Netflix has been a wild one, and there’s been a further development as the trial approaches. Rinch is being charged with defrauding Netflix out of $11 million, but according to his defence lawyers, he can’t be found guilty because he was in a “ state of pyschosis ” while working with the streaming service.

Rinch’s defence filed a motion today stating that they will be calling a psychiatrist, Dr. John Mariani, to the stand to show that the director was “ incapable of forming the intent required for a fraud charge. ” The defence states, “ Dr. Mariani is also expected to testify that Mr. Rinsch’s mental conditions were likely exacerbated by external factors including the use of prescription stimulants and the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

The defence also argues that the prosecution hasn’t detailed exactly how Rinch is supposed to have defrauded Netflix. “ Mr. Rinsch thus remains in the dark as to how exactly he is alleged to have defrauded Netflix, ” they wrote. “ Mr. Rinsch cannot adequately prepare his defence to the wire fraud charge without additional information. ”

Rinch also recently claimed that he’s so broke he can’t even afford to attend his hearing.

Netflix had hired Rinch to develop a sci-fi series which involved a scientist who created a humanlike species that rebelled against its creators. Netflix apparently spent $55 million on the series, but Rinsch requested an additional $11 million. That money was quickly transferred into Rinsch’s personal accounts, and the director allegedly went on a spending spree. The series was never finished, and Netflix ultimately cancelled the project, with a spokesperson saying, “ After a lot of time and effort, it became clear that Mr. Rinsch was never going to complete the project he agreed to make, and so we wrote the project off. ” That could have been the end of it, but Rinsch actually sued Netflix for more than $14 million, which he claimed he was contractually obligated to. The director also apparently stated that he had discovered how to map “ the coronavirus signal emanating from within the earth ” and could predict lightning strikes.