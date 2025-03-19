47 Ronin director charged with fraud over unfinished Netflix series and could face 90 years in prison

Carl Erik Rinsch made his feature directorial debut with 47 Ronin. The historical fantasy action film starring Keanu Reeves was eviscerated by critics and declared a box office bomb. Despite that failure, Netflix still agreed to fund Rinch’s ambitious sci-fi series, but instead, he allegedly spent the money on cryptocurrency and Rolls-Royces and paid for his divorce. Now, he could be facing the consequences as the Justice Department has charged Rinsch with defrauding Netflix out of $11 million.

Rinsch was arrested today and, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, has been charged with “ one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and five counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. ” If convicted of all counts, Rinsch could serve a maximum of 90 years in prison if the sentences are to be served consecutively.

In a statement, Matthew Podolsky, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said, “ [Rinsch] orchestrated a scheme to steal millions by soliciting a large investment from a video streaming service, claiming that money would be used to finance a television show that he was creating. But that was fiction. Rinsch instead allegedly used the funds on personal expenses and investments, including highly speculative options and cryptocurrency trading. “