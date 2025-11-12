Netflix will take you back to Hillman College as the streamer greenlights a sequel series to A Different World

Fans of the ’80s and ’90s Cosby Show spin-off, A Different World, will be able to go back to the fictional Hillman College as Netflix has officially greenlit a sequel series for their platform. According to Variety, the new incarnation had been in development since last year, and while there was an announcement for the show earlier this year, the streamer is now officially moving forward with the project.

Maleah Joi Moon (known for Hell’s Kitchen) will be starring as the next generation lead in the series as Deborah Wayne, the daughter of the original series’ characters Dwayne Wayne (played by Kadeem Hardison) and Whitney Gilbert (played by Jasmine Guy). The additional cast members who will be joining Moon to make up the new ensemble will include Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

The official logline has revealed that this new incarnation “follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at her parents’ HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

Felicia Pride will be on board as a writer, executive producer, and the showrunner of the revival series. Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood are also on board as executive producers. Debbie Allen, who is no stranger to directing on the show, is also set to direct three of the season’s episodes, including the first.

Pride stated, “It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life. I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.” The Bythewoods have also stated, “A Different World changed everything for us. It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy – one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”