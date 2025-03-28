A Different World sequel gets pilot order at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a pilot for a sequel series to A Different World, which was a spin-off of the Cosby Show.

It was reported last year that a sequel to A Different World was in early development, and now Netflix has ordered a pilot for the potential sitcom. The streaming service typically gives straight-to-series orders, and this is only the second pilot pickup at the studio that we know of.

A Different World was a spinoff of The Cosby Show, which followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and her classmates at Hillman College. However, Denise was written out of the series after the first season when Bonet announced that she was pregnant. Although showrunner Debbie Allen was in favour of writing Bonet’s pregnancy into the show, Cosby vetoed it. He said that Lisa Bonet could be pregnant but not Denise Huxtable.

When the show came back for a second season, it was focused on the love story between Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). The sequel series will center on the couple’s youngest daughter, Deborah Wayne, and her experience at college. Casting for the role of Deborah, as well as the other students, is now underway.

The sequel series comes from writer/executive producer Felicia Pride, with Debbie Allen, Mandy Summer, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood also executive producing the project. Allen will direct the pilot, with production looking to get underway in Atlanta in June.

Given the multiple sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, I would imagine that Netflix would want to downplay any connection. While I doubt that Cosby will have any direct involvement in the Different World sequel, he is credited as the creator of the original series. He also co-wrote the theme song with Stu Gardner and Dawnn Lewis.