A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season 2 ordered by Netflix

Season 2 of the Netflix series Wednesday is currently in production – but in between working on the two seasons of that show, Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday Addams’ werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on Wednesday, has also managed to fit in a season of a show where she plays the lead character: a series adaptation of the Holly Jackson novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (pick up a copy HERE), which made its premiere this past summer. Now, Variety reports that the Netflix streaming service has officially ordered A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2!

The six-episode first season, which was adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells, saw Myers taking on the role of 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi. Smart and single minded, she isn’t sure about whether, five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth? Here’s the official logline: The series takes place five years after a murder-suicide shook the town of Little Kilton. Popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself. At least, that’s what everyone believes, including the police. Case closed, right? But Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), now a high school senior herself, sees how the gruesome murder still has a grip on her hometown, and she thinks there’s more to the story. Pip begins an investigation of her own as she looks into the case for her senior project, determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. But if Sal didn’t do it, that means a murderer is still out there — and Pip herself may now be in danger.

The six-episode second season will be based on Good Girl, Bad Blood, the second book in Jackson’s series of novels. Jackson and Cogan are working on the adaptation together. The story picks up in the aftermath of Pip (Myers) and Ravi Singh (Zain Iqbal) getting to the bottom of what happened to missing student Andie Bell. The logline: As Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.

Jackson provided the following statement: “ I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family! “

Cogan added, “ I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for Season 2 and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen. “

Myers was joined in the cast of the first season by Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, Annabel Mullion, Jude Morgan-Collie, Raiko Gohara, Asha Banks, and Yali Topol Margalith.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming our way from Moonage Pictures and producer Florence Walker. Jackson, Wells, and Cogan serve as executive producers alongside Moonage Pictures’ Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch, and Frith Tiplady, as well as the BBC’s Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was the first in a series of three novels. The other two books in the series are Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good as Dead. There’s also a prequel novella called Kill Joy.

