A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder trailer: Wednesday’s Emma Myers stars in series coming to Netflix in August

Season 2 of the Netflix series Wednesday is currently in production – but in between working on the two seasons of that show, Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday Addams’ werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on Wednesday, has also managed to fit in a season of a show where she plays the lead character: a series adaptation of the Holly Jackson novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (pick up a copy HERE), a project we first heard about nearly one year ago to the date. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder to set to premiere on July 1st on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Stan in Australia, and ThreeNow in New Zealand, with a Netflix release to follow on August 1st. With those dates right around the corner, a trailer for the show has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

The six-episode first season, which was adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells, sees Myers taking on the role of 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi. Smart and single minded, she isn’t sure about whether, five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?

Here’s the official logline: The series takes place five years after a murder-suicide shook the town of Little Kilton. Popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself. At least, that’s what everyone believes, including the police. Case closed, right? But Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), now a high school senior herself, sees how the gruesome murder still has a grip on her hometown, and she thinks there’s more to the story. Pip begins an investigation of her own as she looks into the case for her senior project, determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. But if Sal didn’t do it, that means a murderer is still out there — and Pip herself may now be in danger.

Myers is joined in the cast by Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, Annabel Mullion, Jude Morgan-Collie, Raiko Gohara, Asha Banks, and Yali Topol Margalith.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming our way from Moonage Pictures and producer Florence Walker. Jackson, Wells, and Cogan serve as executive producers alongside Moonage Pictures’ Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch, and Frith Tiplady, as well as the BBC’s Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was the first in a series of three novels. The other two books in the series are Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good as Dead. There’s also a prequel novella called Kill Joy. Author Jackson provided the following statement: “ I hope viewers will love discovering (or rediscovering) all the secrets and lies of our small English town — Little Kilton. Viewers can expect laugh-out-loud moments from all the teenage antics, but also all the pulse-pounding twists you’d find in the darkest of thrillers. Heartbreak, tears, gasps, swooning at all the PipRavi moments brought to life, watching behind a cushion, cursing my name … be prepared for it all when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder hits your screens later this year. “

