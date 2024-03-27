A Simple Favor 2: Paul Feig, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for Prime Video sequel

Back in 2018, Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig brought us the mystery A Simple Favor, which starred Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the story of “mommy blogger Stephanie (Kendrick), who befriends Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.” A couple years ago, we heard that Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate were teaming up to produce a sequel to A Simple Favor… and now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Feig, Lively, and Kendrick are all coming back for A Simple Favor 2 . Filming is expected to begin this spring, and the film is heading for a streaming release on Prime Video.

Jessica Sharzer, who wrote the screenplay for the first film (which was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Darcey Bell), returned to write the sequel, with Feig and Laeta Kalogridis also working on the script.

A Simple Favor 2 will see Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) heading to the island of Capri for Emily’s lavish wedding. The destination nuptials between Emily and a wealthy Italian businessman are set to include murder and betrayal on the itinerary.

A Simple Favor cast members Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack will all be reprising their roles from the first movie. Feig and Laura Fischer are producing A Simple Favor 2 for Feigco Entertainment, while Sharzer serves as executive producer.

I have seen A Simple Favor, I probably watched it sometime in early 2019… but I remember nothing about it aside from the fact that it was directed by Feig and starred Lively and Kendrick. I couldn’t tell you what it was about or anything that happened in it. Even after that refresher in the opening paragraph, I’m still blanking on this one. So I’m obviously going to have to rewatch A Simple Favor if I’m going to check out A Simple Favor 2.