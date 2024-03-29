A Simple Favor 2: Paul Feig, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick sequel adds Allison Janney & more to the cast

You can always expect Allison Janney to deliver a great performance any time she shows up in a movie or TV show, and she even won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the 2018 film I, Tonya. Next up on the list of projects she’ll be gracing with her presence is A Simple Favor 2 , which reteams Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig with his A Simple Favor stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Filming is expected to begin this spring, and the film is heading for a streaming release on Prime Video.

There are several more returning cast members this sequel. In addition to Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack will all be reprising their roles from the first movie. Variety reports that Janney’s fellow new additions include Elena Sofia Ricci (Loose Cannons), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Alex Newell (Glee), Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch), and Lorenzo de Moor (WarHunt).

If you’re not familiar with A Simple Favor – or if you saw the movie and have since completely forgotten what it was about, like I did – it told the story of “mommy blogger Stephanie (Kendrick), who befriends Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.”

Jessica Sharzer, who wrote the screenplay for the first film (which was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Darcey Bell), returned to write the sequel, with Feig, Laeta Kalogridis, and Steve Yockey also working on the script. Feig and Laura Fischer are producing A Simple Favor 2 for Feigco Entertainment, while Sharzer serves as executive producer.

A Simple Favor 2 will see Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) heading to the island of Capri for Emily’s lavish wedding. The destination nuptials between Emily and a wealthy Italian businessman are set to include murder and betrayal on the itinerary.

Are you interested in A Simple Favor 2? What do you think of Allison Janney joining Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the cast?