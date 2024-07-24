Paul Feig to direct Worst Roommate Ever movie for Blumhouse

Most people have had to live with someone after leaving home, and if you’re lucky, that person is a drama-free friend. If you’re unlucky… well, you might just find yourself on Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever series. That unscripted series is set to become a feature film, as Paul Feig has been tapped to direct a Worst Roommate Ever movie for Blumhouse.

The movie revolves around a “ newly single woman finding a seemingly perfect gentleman to sublet the spare room in her dream home, only to learn his deceit goes beyond a phony name and application. She has unwittingly invited a serial squatter into her home, and he won’t leave without a fight. ”

“ Worst Roommate Ever resonates so much because as the internet has connected so many of us, it also makes it easier than ever to lie about who you are. But then the story is jaw-dropping and keeps you on the edge of your seat, ” said Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum. “ Paul is the perfect director for this because his work always manages to strike a balance between the dark and the light, and I’m very excited to see everything he will bring to this story. “

Feig added, “ Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with. In other words, I couldn’t be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film. “

Related Seth Rogen on the good reputation of Freaks and Geeks on 25th anniversary

The Worst Roommate Ever TV series was inspired by William Brennan’s 2018 New York Magazine article. It has spanned two seasons, with the second premiering on the streaming service last month.

Paul Feig recently wrapped production on A Simple Favor 2, the sequel to his 2018 mystery-comedy. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return to reprise their roles. The sequel is said to follow Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. Throw in glamorous guests, betrayal, and a little murder, and we should have a fun mystery on our hands. The film doesn’t have an official release date yet but is expected to debut on Prime Video.