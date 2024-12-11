Oscars 2025: The Academy makes next year’s ceremony more accessible than ever by streaming the event on Hulu

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is expanding its reach by coming to Hulu in addition to the celebration’s ABC broadcast. Hollywood’s most elaborate party will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu for the first time in the show’s history. Hulu has 52 million subscribers, making the upcoming night of awards and fancy outfits available to an untapped audience through the popular streaming platform.

Conan O’Brien will host the event on March 2, 2025; nomination announcements will be made on January 17, 2025.

ABC unveiled new art for the monumental event on Wednesday. The poster features a polished Oscar statue waiting for the big night. The little but surprisingly heavy bald man is reflected in segmented mirror images.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said after the announcement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

According to GoldDerby, the ten films likely to feature in the event’s Best Picture category include Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Sing Sing, A Real Pain, Nickel Boys, and September 5. While I’m interested in the overall show, my heart lies in the Best Animated Feature category. GoldDerby says the five films likely to get nominated at the 97th Academy Awards are Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Flow, Memoir of a Snail, Inside Out 2, and The Wild Robot. This year’s Best Animated Feature category is wildly unpredictable, with all five films being stand-outs in animation. I’m pulling for The Wild Robot, but Flow is also a film worthy of the crown. My full review of Flow should be out shortly, as I’m in the middle of writing it now.

Will you watch the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony on ABC or Hulu? What film do you think should win Best Picture? Let us know in the comments section below.