Adam Sandler makes surprising SNL cameo for buddy Chris Rock

From Canteen Boy to Opera Man, Adam Sandler was one of the baddest of the so-called Bad Boys of SNL. And while a lot of people couldn’t stomach the antics of that generation of players, that was the era I came up on and so have a special place for SNL cast members like the Sandman, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Chris Farley. So when there was a Studio 8H reunion between Sandler and Rock on this weekend’s episode of SNL, it hit the spot.

With Chris Rock serving as host for the fourth time, it might have seemed obvious that at least one other SNL alum would pop up; fortunately, it turned out to be one of the most successful ever, with Sandler making a surprise appearance in the “Gallbladder Surgery” sketch. In the bit, Sandler plays the patient to Rock’s surgeon, waking up only to have punctured an artery. With that, he begins spraying blood all over the cast, eventually causing him to break character.

The sketch is fine, but is definitely improved with Adam Sandler getting the chance to mess with Chris Rock, who did an awesome job overall hosting SNL. It, too, was a moment of returning the favor, as Rock made a special appearance on Sandler’s 2019 SNL hosting gig, turning up to take part in a song called “I Was Fired.” Sandler was unceremoniously canned after season 20, which also saw the exits of Farley, Kevin Nealon, Jay Mohr, and more. Rock previously left at the end of season 18.

With Christmas right around the corner, this episode of Saturday Night Live had plenty of holiday hijinks for Chris Rock and company to get into, including one bit that found him playing a mall elf. Fellow SNL alum Martin Short has the honor of hosting the final episode of 2024, which will put him in the Five Timers Club. Meanwhile, Bill Murray has also expressed interest in returning as host, which he hasn’t done since 1999.

What did you think of Chris Rock hosting SNL? What was your favorite sketch from when he was a cast member?