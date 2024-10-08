Addams Family reunion pays tribute to Raul Julia

Much of the cast of The Addams Family reunited, taking time to share memories of the films and the late Raul Julia, who played Gomez.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky…Core cast members from The Addams Family reunited at this past weekend’s Los Angeles Comic Con, more than 30 years since they first brought the gothic family to the big screen.

Gathering for the event was Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Anjelcia Huston (matriarch Morticia), Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley), and Carel Struycken (butler Lurch). Of course, the Addams Family reunion was obviously missing the late Raul Julia, who brought a whole new energy to father Gomez. In fact, Gomez died less than one year after the release of 1993’s Addams Family Values, succumbing to a stroke after battling other illnesses. It would be his final film released during his life, with Street Fighter being posthumously released.

But Julia’s presence was still felt by his Addams family, with Anjelica Huston remembering him as “the perfect gentleman. He was always the first on set and the last to leave. He was a great dancer. I’d get really grumpy around dancing rehearsals, which I felt were unnecessary since I was such an excellent dancer. But he would insist on being there and staying all the way through…He’d always sing, between scenes and between takes. He always sang full opera! He kept us entertained.” This shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering Julia’s history on the stage, with four Tony nominations throughout his career.

The Addams Family – which is based on Charles Addams’ comics – was a smash upon release, taking in more than $100 million domestically and becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 1991. While the sequel didn’t do nearly as well, the property has reached new heights in popularity, with Netflix’s Wednesday proving to be one of the streamer’s biggest hits. There, too, have been a pair of animated features. And who can forget the iconic pinball game, which is still the best-selling ever? (For real completists and horror road trippers, I’d recommend checking out the so-called “Addams Family house” in Westfield, New Jersey, the town in which Charles Addams and took much inspiration from; this house in particular inspired the clan’s home.)

Were you a fan of The Addams Family and its sequel growing up? What is your favorite Raul Julia performance? Let us know below!

