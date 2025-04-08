Adolescence rockets up Netflix’s Top 10 list, overtaking Bridgerton, Stranger Things & more

Adolescence is Netflix’s latest sensation and has been rocketing up the streaming service’s Top 10 list since its debut last month. The limited series is currently occupying the #4 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Shows of All Time with more than 114 million views. The show has overtaken The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton seasons 1 & 3, The Night Agent, and Stranger Things season 3.

With Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story at #3 with 115.6 million views, Adolescence could soon overtake that show as well. The series tells the story of a 13-year-old who is accused of the murder of a classmate, leaving his family, therapist, and the detective in charge to ask what really happened. Each of its four episodes was shot in one continuous take, a truly impressive feat of filmmaking.

Stephen Graham stars as Eddie Miller, father of Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), the alleged miller. Ashley Walters also stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, Fay Marsay as Detective Sergeant Misha Frank, Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow, and Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller.

Related Adolescence producer is planning to develop a new series inspired by the movie that many call one of the most horrifying films ever seen

Given the popularity of the series, Stephen Graham, who co-created the show, and his producing partner and wife, Hannah Walters, are entertaining the possibility of a sequel. “ Possibly, lets see how the figures are, ” Graham said. “ But yea, there’s the possibility of developing another story. ” Walters added, “ A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say? “