Marvel’s Agatha All Along conjures seven spine-tingling posters ahead of the show’s September 18 summoning

Something wicked this way comes to Disney+ next week when Marvel Studios brings the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along to the mouse-eared streamer. In the highly-anticipated and spooky-looking series, Kathryn Hahn returns as the deliciously devilish Agatha Harkness, who, in the final episode of WandaVision, became trapped in an enchanted prison by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Blissfully unaware of her power, the facade shatters upon the arrival of Billy Kaplan (Hearstopper’sHearstopper’s Joe Locke), a mysterious goth teen who turns Agatha’sAgatha’s world upside down. Today, Marvel Studios gives fans seven new Agatha All Along posters to feast their eyes upon while waiting for the show’s September 18 launch.

The new Agatha All Along posters are giving me life this Friday afternoon. Characters from the series pose in various settings from alternate eras in stylish new prints, with the images evoking everything from A Nightmare on Elm Street to rock ‘n’ roll figures like Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin, ’70s flower children and ’80s horror classics. Each poster is more intriguing than the next, as much is still unknown about the series. Will Agatha All Along bounce around in tone and environment like WandaVision? Is this a clever ad campaign to tempt viewers with the show’s horror-centric tone?

In addition to Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along features Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo Rupp, Maria Dizzia, Emma Caufield Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Holly Ward.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Agatha All Along pays tribute to witches from different eras of family sitcoms. Speaking with EW, Hahn spoke about how the show allowed her to emulate one of the most famous witches in Hollywood history — the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Hahn stated that it “was also a childhood dream come true.” Meanwhile, her co-star, Patti LuPone, would don numerous crowns as Glinda, “I think I speak for a lot of us, we were breathless when we got to see Patti as a good witch for that first time,” Hahn recalls. “It was so dear and perfect, and just the sweetest thing — not words that you would normally [use to] describe this powerhouse on a stage.”

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

In Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps free her from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary ‘Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down The Road…

Agatha All Along begins casting a spell on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, to lead into the Halloween holiday.