Alchemised: Legendary pays 7 figures for novel which began as Harry Potter fan-fiction

According to THR, Legendary has spent a whopping seven figures for the movie rights to Alchemised, an upcoming dark romantic fantasy novel by SenLinYu that began life as Harry Potter fan fiction.

One source says the deal exceeds $3 million, and another adds that it could be one of the highest deals paid for a novel’s movie rights, not accounting for inflation. “ I’m honored by Legendary’s incredible enthusiasm for the project and can’t wait to see the world of Paladia come to life, ” said SenLinYu in a statement.

In the world of Harry Potter fan fiction, there’s a subset known as Dramione, which deals with the forbidden love between Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. Alchemised started as a Dramione story before transforming into a dark romantic fantasy tale. “ Set in an alternate world of necromancers and corrupt guild families, the story centers on an alchemist and healer named Helen Marino, who may hold forgotten secrets in her mind, ” reads THR’s description. “ She is sent to the crumbling estate of one necromancer who is to probe her forgotten memories and, as the book jacket teases, ‘Helena’s fight — to protect her lost history and to preserve the last remaining shreds of her former self — is just beginning. For her prison and captor have secrets of their own … secrets Helena must unearth, whatever the cost.’ “

The novel is set to be released on September 23 from the Penguin Random House division Del Rey.

Modern fan fiction has existed for decades, but it rarely gets brought to life on the big screen. One of the most high-profile examples is Fifty Shades of Grey. The novels, written by E.L. James, were originally Twilight fan fiction before it was changed into the erotic romance thriller we know today. Although reviews weren’t kind, the three novels (Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker & Fifty Shades Freed) were enormously successful, and Universal and Focus Features quickly snapped up the movie rights. The films starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, but much like the novels, they were critically trashed but commercially successful.