Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers to compose a new score for HBO’s Original Harry Potter TV series

Hans Zimmer, the composer behind scores for films like The Lion King, Inception, Dune, and The Dark Knight, is ready to make some magic for HBO‘s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. HBO today announced that Hans Zimmer is joining forces with Bleeding Fingers, a collective of composers that create film and television scores, to conjure music for the new Original series based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The series will debut on HBO in 2027. They will be available to stream on HBO Max, where it’s available, including recent launch markets Germany and Italy, and in the UK and Ireland, where the platform is confirmed to launch in late March.

Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers on scoring the Harry Potter series

“The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touch point for composers everywhere and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude. The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before,” Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, and Anže Rozman said in a joint statement.

Who and what are Bleeding Fingers?

While we’re all familiar with Hans Zimmer’s immense talents and astounding contributions to film and television, Bleeding Fingers could be a mystery for some. Thankfully, HBO was kind enough to include a detailed description of the musical collective in today’s press release announcing the collaboration for HBO’s Original Harry Potter series:

Bleeding Fingers is an Emmy Award-winning, Grammy- and BAFTA-nominated collective of exceptional, sonically diverse composers who create superlative original scores for film, television, and multimedia. Co-founded by Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel, and Steven Kofsky, Bleeding Fingers is guided by the principle that collaboration is the catalyst for innovation—and extraordinary music results from empowering artists to be adventurous, experimental, and creatively generous. With 25 state-of-the-art studios and its best-in-class production team, Bleeding Fingers enables the production of music at the highest standard, always challenging the status quo.

Are you excited about Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers scoring HBO’s new Harry Potter series? What’s your favorite Hans Zimmer score? Let us know in the comments section below.

