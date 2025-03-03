FX teases more of Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth in new promo video

The Alien franchise is set to continue on the small screen with an “FX on Hulu” TV series called Alien: Earth , from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, and the first footage from the show was unveiled in a promo video that was released by Disney+ to celebrate five years of their streaming service and to give a preview of the shows that will be reaching Disney+ and “Hulu on Disney+” in the next year (so Alien: Earth could be described as an “FX on Hulu on Disney+” project), as Hulu is streaming in the Disney+ app for Bundle subscribers in the United States. Since then, we’ve gotten a teaser trailer, and now more footage has been unveiled in a new promo video that was released by FX Networks today. You can watch the promo in the embed above and catch glimpses of a xenomorph, a slimy alien egg, and Timothy Olyphant mixed in with footage from other shows, like Dying for Sex, Adults, The Bear, and more.

One of the first things we heard about the Alien TV series – and one of the most surprising things about it – is that it will be set on Earth (thus the title), a couple of decades before the events of the first movie. FX chairman John Landgraf has said the show will take place “right near the end of this century.” According to Deadline, the setting puts it “a few years before Prometheus,” which Hawley has previously said he has chosen not to acknowledge. Hawley decided to set the show on Earth because “ The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate. “ Variety noted that the Alien TV series will “explore the formation of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the race to create android life.”

Alien: Earth has the following synopsis: When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Chandler’s Alien character is the meta-human Wendy, who has the body of an adult, but the brain and consciousness of a child. Her co-stars include Essie Davis (The Babadook) as Dame Silvia, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as a soldier named CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as a CEO named Boy Kavalier, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as a character named Slightly, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as a character called Tootles, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy. Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral), and David Rysdahl (Fargo season 5) are in the cast as well, but no details have been revealed about their characters. Sandra Yi Sencindiver of Foundation will be playing “a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation” in multiple episodes, and her role could be expanded as the series continues.

Alien: Earth is aiming for a Summer 2025 premiere. Are you looking forward to the show? Take a look at the new promo video, then let us know by leaving a comment below.