Alien: Romulus unveils new images as cast hypes the scares and gore

New images from Alien: Romulus have been unveiled, and the cast of the Fede Alvarez film are hyping up the scares and bloodshed

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , is set to reach theatres on August 16th… and cast member Isabela Merced (Madame Web) believes this movie is going to be scarring some viewers for life. That’s what she told Total Film, and the magazine has also unveiled a few new images from the film. Those can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Merced said, “ I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life. ” Her co-star David Jonsson (Industry) also hyped the film’s scares and gore, saying, “ You can definitely say goodbye to a 12A (rating). The halfway house with Fede is just not his style. If you’re going to try and scare people, then you scare them. ” Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) added, “ (Fede is always) waiting to do something strange and twisted. And you know he’s got it when you’re right on the edge of going, ‘Should we do this?’ That’s when you know, ‘OK, Fede is in his sweet spot.’ “

When this project was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home) are also in the cast. Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. “Graphic and gruesome” is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

This new Alien movie is coming to us from Momentum and 20th Century Studios, with Ridley Scott producing through his Scott Free banner.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus? Take a look at the new images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.