Move over Deadpool, the Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket is here!

Cinemark Theatres has revealed the popcorn bucket for Alien: Romulus, which follows in the crunchy, buttery footsteps of the buckets for Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine. Begun, the popcorn wars have.

As you can see, the Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket is a reproduction of the head of a Xenomorph, but somewhat surprisingly, they’ve chosen to put a lid on the top of the head for the popcorn rather than using the mouth. Feels like a missed opportunity. Are they too worried people are trying to have sex with these things?

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus will follow “ a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. ” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). In addition to directing the movie, Fede Álvarez also co-wrote the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.

The cast has recently been hyping up the movie, particularly when it comes to scares and gore. Merced said, “ I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life. ” Jonsson agreed, saying, “ You can definitely say goodbye to a 12A (rating). The halfway house with Fede is just not his style. If you’re going to try and scare people, then you scare them. ” Spaeny added, “ (Fede is always) waiting to do something strange and twisted. And you know he’s got it when you’re right on the edge of going, ‘Should we do this?’ That’s when you know, ‘OK, Fede is in his sweet spot.’ “

Merced has previously teased that the movie has a scene so disgusting that many members of the audience will have to look away. Bring it on! Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters on August 16th.

What do you think of the Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket? How does it stack up against the Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine buckets?