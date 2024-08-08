Alien: Romulus fans will find exclusive Xenomerch at Regal

In September, Regal cinemas will be offering collectible sandworm-inspired popcorn buckets to celebrate the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – but before we get there, Regal has announced that they’ll also be selling exclusive “Xenomerch” to coincide with the release of director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , which is set to reach theatres on August 16th! Staring tomorrow, August 9th, Regal cinemas will be offering a sleek black Xenomorph head or an illuminated Face Hugger Specimen Container. A press release notes that, “Both popcorn buckets are priced at $34.99 unfilled or $39.99 with an added large popcorn. Plus, Regal Crown Club (RCC) members who purchase these containers in theatre will earn 2X credits.” The following week, on Thursday, August 15th – at select Regal locations – “members of the Alien fandom can also snack while expressing their love of this sci-fi horror release with an exclusive “I’m A Hugger” t-shirt and large popcorn combo available for $24.00. The online Regal Store will also open an Alien: Romulus section featuring themed apparel and collectible items.” An image of some of the items can be seen below, along with a promotional video.

When Alien: Romulus was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. Graphic and gruesome is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus, and will you be picking up any of this Xenomerch from Regal? Let us know by leaving a comment.