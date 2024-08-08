Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets a sandworm popcorn bucket at Regal

Director Tim Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is getting a collectible popcorn bucket at Regal cinemas

By

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), is set to reach theatres on September 6th – and movie-goers who check out the movie at a Regal cinema will have the chance to score a collectible popcorn bucket! Like Dune: Part Two earlier this year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is getting a popcorn bucket that’s designed to resemble the sandworms featured in the film, but the design of this one is a bit less suggestive. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz; Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as a fellow named Rory,  Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, in an unspecified role. 

Will you be catching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the big screen next month, and will you be going to Regal to get the sandworm popcorn bucket? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, Morgan Spector, and Amanda Seyfried star in the comedic thriller I Don't Understand You, coming in 2025
I Don’t Understand You: Nick Kroll, Amanda Seyfried comedic thriller gets 2025 release
Director Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is getting a collectible popcorn bucket at Regal cinemas
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets a sandworm popcorn bucket at Regal
Writer/director Jennifer Kent's The Babadook is getting a theatrical re-release for its 10th anniversary, with a Kent Q&A
The Babadook is getting a 10th anniversary theatrical re-release in September
Full Moon has released a trailer for the second film in their upcoming Pulp Noir line-up, the vampire tale Death Streamer
Death Streamer trailer: Full Moon gives a vampire technologically advanced glasses
View All

About the Author

15703 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Beetlejuice 2 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles