Alien vs. Captain America comic book is set during World War II

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox a few years back, the comic book rights to Fox franchises like Predator and Alien ended up in the hands of Marvel Comics – and given the fact that Predators and Aliens battled DC Comics heroes like Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern in the days when Dark Horse Comics held the comic book rights, it seemed obvious that Marvel would eventually get to making them face off with their heroes as well. A couple years ago, we got Predator vs. Wolverine, which has been followed by Predator vs. Black Panther and Predator vs. Spider-Man. Last year, we also got Aliens vs. Avengers. Now, Marvel has announced the four-issue limited series Alien vs. Captain America , with the first issue set to reach store shelves on November 5th!

Written by Frank Tieri with artwork by Stefano Raffaele, Alien vs. Captain America has the following synopsis: SMASHING THROUGH, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMES FACE TO FACE WITH—ALIENS?! It’s World War II and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Attilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more… Alien. Can Captain America and the Howling Commandoes stop the Skull and his newfound xenomorph weapons… or will the First Avenger learn that in war-torn Europe… no one can hear you scream?

Tieri had this to say about the crossover: “ Ya know, sometimes a project comes along and you just have to pinch yourself that you get to be involved with it. I mean, here you have two of the most iconic properties in entertainment—Captain America, who is basically the ultimate hero, going against Alien, one of the ultimate names in horror. As a writer, what more can you ask for than that? Now I pitched this knowing I wanted it to be a period piece with WW2 as the backdrop because I knew it would give me so many fun elements to play with… Cap vs the Red Skull, Baron Strucker in the Himalayas looking for Attilan, Bucky interacting with the Howling Commandos, Hydra using the Xenomorphs as weapons, etc. We’ve got all that in the and more as fans can expect a nice mix of horror and heroics… and more than a few surprises thrown in for good measure. “

A couple of the comic’s covers can be seen below, courtesy of Comic-Watch.

Will you be reading Alien vs. Captain America? Let us know by leaving a comment.