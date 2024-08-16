Alien: Romulus director teases a possible new Alien vs. Predator movie

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters and is already on track to become a big success (but not without controversy) with rave reviews and a projected $40M+ opening. I’m sure the sequel wheels are already turning, but Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez teased a different way to expand the franchise: another Predator crossover.

Not only that, but he teased that he could rope Prey director Dan Trachtenberg into doing it with him. “Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan,” Álvarez told Deadline. “Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half. It depends on how well this (Romulus) does, if people want to see that.

The first Alien vs. Predator movie was released in 2004, and while it was largely trashed upon its debut, I found the film to be good fun. The sequel, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, is probably the worst film of either franchise. It’s possible there’s something to enjoy in there, but the entire film was just swathed in darkness; even the daylight scenes seemed overly dim.

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus follows “a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). In addition to directing the movie, Fede Álvarez also co-wrote the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.

The film has been receiving largely positive reviews, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the best installment of the long-running franchise since the first two perfect movies. However, that’s not to say that there aren’t a few clunky moments that detract from an otherwise kick-ass movie. “The fact that director Fede Alvarez was able to make a slam-bang Alien sequel that trumps every other film in the franchise, save the first two, is cause for celebration,” Bumbray wrote. “Yet, it does suffer from the fact that its director was perhaps hampered in his effort to make a lean and mean Alien movie with an ill-advised directive to connect the film to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. This leaves the film feeling like it’s 75% kick-ass, and 25% space bio-engineering nonsense.” You can read the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Would you like to see a new Alien vs. Predator movie from Romulus director Fede Álvarez and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg?

