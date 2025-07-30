Alison Brie clears up rumors about the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie

When it comes to the interpretation of a superhero character, some different examples to look at would be the Batman franchise. The Caped Crusader has gone through different versions in live-action — which range from the campy Adam West show to the Tim Burton gothic films, to the Joel Schumacher flamboyant camp, to the animated series’ film noir, to the Christopher Nolan serious action take, to Matt Reeves’ hyper noir. While some details have been revealed about the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, fans anticipating the film are awaiting the approach that Travis Knight is taking for the material.

The story taking place on Earth (although done in the Dolph Lundgren version) could lend itself to either a humorous element or a more adventurous element, or even both. However, Deadline is reporting that Alison Brie, who co-stars in the movie with Nicholas Galitzine, responds to rumors that the film would take a serious tone. She teased to Collider,





Who said it’s leaning a little more serious? I don’t think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Chris Butler wrote the Masters of the Universe screenplay based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formally attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine won’t explore Eternia alone. He’s joined by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe is the latest live-action iteration of the character after Gary Goddard’s 1987 version, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. The cult classic fantasy film took several liberties with the He-Man property but is still adored by fans.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.