Amazon MGM Studios tease logo and main theme of Masters of the Universe

When doing press for Bumblebee, director Travis Knight professed to being a huge fan of the original G1 Transformers cartoon from the 80s. His fandom would come through with that movie as the designs and characters felt more in-tune with the source material than Bay’s versions. Purists of the franchise cited his vision as more faithful, and if that’s any indication, Masters of the Universe could be given the same care by Knight as the original Filmation animated series came from that same era.

Amazon MGM Studios looks to be playing their cards close to the chest as we are getting small reveals a little at a time. Nicholas Galitzine, who portrays He-Man, previously teased his look as the Prince of Eternia in an Instagram photo. Now, Amazon MGM releases a “Title Reveal,” which is a short video of the new logo, in different languages, and set to the soundtrack of the new theme. The score sounds like a grander version of the 80s animated theme. Check it out below.

Chris Butler wrote the Masters of the Universe screenplay based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formally attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine won’t explore Eternia alone. He’s joined by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe is the latest live-action iteration of the character after Gary Goddard’s 1987 version, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. The cult classic fantasy film took several liberties with the He-Man property but is still adored by fans.