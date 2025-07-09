The All-Night Video Guide: Slashers 70s & 80s book takes a journey through the bloody sub-genre

Slashers are my favorite type of movie to watch, so a few months ago I was excited to have the chance to get an early look at author Rob Freese’s book The All-Night Video Guide: Slashers 70s & 80s . I even provided a review blurb that ended up being featured on the back of the book, alongside quotes from the likes of The Mutilator director Buddy Cooper and author Armando Muñoz, who has written novelizations of the likes of Silent Night, Deadly Night; Black Christmas, My Bloody Valentine, and Happy Birthday to Me. My quote: “A fun journey through the most entertaining of all sub-genres: the slasher. Even die-hard fans might have missed some of these movies!” If you would like to take that journey yourself, paperback and Kindle edition copies of The All-Night Video Guide: Slashers 70s & 80s are now available for purchase through Amazon – or, if you want an author-signed copy of the paperback, you can get that from Makeflix.

With a page count of 215, the book has the following description: The All-Night Video Guide: Slashers 70s & 80s examines how the slasher film searched for its identity in the 1970s, until maturing into what we consider a “slasher movie” today in the 1980s. After countless hours consuming knife-kill flicks, Rob Freese critiques everything from the classics and forgotten gems to the genre’s craziest offerings, the flicks that make you wonder what the hell you just watched. Written with wit and respect for the genre, The All-Night Video Guide will help you navigate the blood-stained waters of 70s and 80s slasher cinema.

The book covers a whole lot of slashers, going in alphabetic order from Absurd to X-Ray. There are some notable exceptions (I was shocked to see that not all of the Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street sequels released in the ’80s made the cut), but there were also some movies in there that I haven’t seen yet. So if you love slasher movies, I recommend that you add this book to your collection.

Will you be reading The All-Night Video Guide: Slashers 70s & 80s? Let us know by leaving a comment below.