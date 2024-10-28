Best Female Slashers: the scariest ladies in horror

The killers in the slasher sub-genre have been predominantly male, but occasionally we’re treated to the sight of a female blade-wielding maniac – and lately, it seems like we’ve been seeing more and more female slashers, which is a fun change of pace. Pearl is one example of the recent slasher resurgence on the big screen, and the title character was one killer lady! So it seemed like this would be a good time to look back at the previous female slashers and pick some favorites. Who had the best kills, the best reason behind her kills, and who was the mother of them all? Here’s our list of the top 5 best female slashers, based on preferences and impact on the genre.

Friday the 13th (1980): Pamela Voorhees

The original slasher matriarch, Pamela Voorhees. The Friday the 13th franchise has been built around her son, Jason, who quickly became a genre icon. He’s such a presence in pop culture, many who have decided to check out this Paramount Pictures classic for the first time with knowledge of the sequels in mind have been surprised to learn that he wasn’t the killer in the original film. Jason didn’t start killing people until Part 2; he’s just a child here, and only present for flashbacks to his drowning, as well as one hell of a jump scare ending. In the first movie, it’s Pamela who emerges as the vengeful force behind the film’s gruesome murders. And she racks up some great kills (aided by awesome special effects provided by Tom Savini), including a famous scene involving a mattress and the shocking demise of Kevin Bacon. Fueled by a mother’s rage against those she blames for her child’s death, Pamela sets the stage for a franchise that would become a major force in the horror genre. The contrast between her sweet, maternal appearance and her swift, brutal, violent acts is quite unsettling, and makes her a very memorable character. Betsy Palmer delivers a fantastic performance in the role, convincingly bringing to life a woman who is both vulnerable and completely unhinged. Those who had the chance to meet her at a convention know that was some great acting, as Palmer was incredibly sweet in real life.

Curtains (1983): Patti O’Connor

The lesser-known slasher film Curtains centers on actresses auditioning in a remote, wintery location – and, of course, they start getting killed off one-by-one. We come to learn that the mayhem was orchestrated by Patti O’Connor, an aspiring actress (and comedian) who is so desperate for her big break that she resorts to extreme measures to eliminate the competition. The film uses the character in a great way and allows her to score some memorable kills, including one on a lake during an ice-skating session. Patti’s kills are entertaining to watch and the setting adds to the chill of the situation. Lynne Griffin did a great job playing this homicidal character, displaying just the right amount of coldness, sweetness, and that little bit of insanity that grows as the film advances. Her performance sells the part and makes the film worth checking out.

Hello, Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987): Mary Lou Maloney

What does this movie have to do with the 1980 slasher Prom Night? Well, nothing, aside from both films take place at a school called Hamilton High. Hello, Mary Lou: Prom Night II (which is also known as The Haunting of Hamilton High) was initially conceived as an original, standalone film, but then it had the Prom Night title stuck on it – and horror fans can debate whether that was a bad move, because it disappointed people who wanted a proper follow-up to the first movie, or a good move, because it drew more attention to the film. Either way, this one has made the list because Prom Night II is a lot of fun to watch. It’s a bit of a mess at times, but it’s still a fun mess. The supernatural killer Mary Lou Maloney was killed back in 1957 when a prank went terribly wrong. Now, thirty years later, she has risen from the grave and is out for revenge – and her mission involves possessing the body of sweet high school girl Vicki Carpenter. The performances by Lisa Schrage as Mary Lou and Wendy Lyon as Vicki are terrific and perfectly sell the madness. Despite the conflicting title, a lot of slasher fans have loved Hello Mary Lou since its release and new fans are discovering it all the time, thanks to screenings, conventions, and recommendations.

May (2022): May Dove Canady

Okay, we’ll admit that May is not your typical slasher and many viewers do not count her as one. But May could be considered to be an understated slasher movie, since it is a deeply creepy revenge tale with a good amount of murders packed into it. Played by Angela Bettis, the titular May is a sweet girl who is looking to be accepted and loved. When her plan to make friends backfires, she retreats into her broken psyche and starts killing – not just out of vengeance, but also because she is still hoping to make a friend… no matter how she has to make them. This film, directed by Lucky McKee, presents May not merely as an insane serial killer but as a very relatable character dealing with loneliness. Bettis shines in the role, making May a character who is disturbing but also elicits sympathy.

The Stylist (2020): Claire

The Stylist introduces us to Claire, a hairstylist with a dark secret – she scalps her clients to build up a twisted collection. Drawing inspiration from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and giallo films, this feature expands upon the ideas present in the incredibly strong and visually stunning 2016 short film of the same name. Najarra Townsend’s portrayal of Claire is both haunting and empathetic; like May, she seeks a connection that will bring warmth to her life. When things don’t go her way, she resorts to murder. The Stylist is well-written and directed, filled with style and beautiful images, and Najarra Townsend portrays a fantastic killer who strikes a balance between being calculated and unhinged, making Claire a standout character. And yes, one of the Best Female Slashers to ever grace the screen.

The slasher sub-genre is filled with fun and mayhem, and there are plenty of killers to choose from, so who’s your favorite female slasher killer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.