Amanda Seyfried says Paramount owes her for her likeness on Mean Girls merchandise

Amanda Seyfried has recently been vocal about her disappointment on Jennifer’s Body flopping. The actress starred in the horror film, which featured Megan Fox as a possessed high school student and was written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. Seyfried exclaimed, “If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did, and we all agree…The marketing team cheapened it, like it was just, you know, a romp. A gory romp. I think they ruined it.”

Jennifer’s Body isn’t the only past work that Seyfried has grievances about. While the actress looks back fondly on her role in Mean Girls, she points out in the latest Actors on Actors episode with Adam Brody that Paramount owes her a little scratch. According to People, in the episode, Brody asks Seyfried if she’s gone back to revisit the Tina Fey comedy and she responded, “No, I haven’t. It’s on often enough, though. And you know what? I love it.” She pauses for a bit and continues, “I really love seeing my face on people’s T-shirts. I mean, I’m a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money.”

Brody follows up with, “For the T-shirts?” Seyfried responds, “For the likeness. Every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts with our faces on [them]. Photographs!” She, then, gathers that perhaps she had been too young to be business savvy at that point in her career, “Is it because I was 17 and dumb?” Though she continues to say as a whole, “I love it!” She also recalled being recognized by a “girl at TSA” who remarked to her that Mean Girls was her favorite movie. Seyfried stated, “I’m like, ‘Great, I was seven [teen], I had nothing to do with it.’”