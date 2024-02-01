Amelia’s Children trailer: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista unearth a monstrous secret

Trailer: A Portuguese production, the horror movie Amelia’s Children stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and will reach theatres and VOD soon

By

A Portuguese production, the psychological thriller horror movie Amelia’s Children had its premiere at the MOTELx Lisbon Horror Film Festival last year, then received a theatrical release in Portugal last month. Now Magnolia Pictures is gearing up to give the film a VOD and limited theatrical release in the US on March 1st – and with that date just one month away, we’ve got a trailer for Amelia’s Children embedded above.

Written and directed by Gabriel Abrantes, who previously made the comedy Diamantino with Daniel Schmidt, the film has the following synopsis: When Edward’s search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret.

Amelia’s Children stars Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill and Ted Face the Music and the Netflix series Atypical), Carloto Cotta (You Won’t Be Alone), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Anabela Moreira (Blood of My Blood), Rita Blanco (The Gilded Cage), Beatriz Maia (Contado por Mulheres), Nuno Nolasco (The Dead Queen), Sónia Balacó (Moral Order), Ana Tang (Damned Summer), Valdemar Santos (The Nothingness Club – Não Sou Nada), and newcomer Linda Ferreira.

In addition to writing and directing Amelia’s Children, Abrantes also composed the score and produced the film with its editor, Margarida Lucas.

What did you think of the trailer for Amelia’s Children? Does this look like a movie you’ll be checking out in March? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

This one doesn’t exactly look mind-blowing to me, but it does look like it could be interesting enough that I’ll probably give it a chance and check it out at some point.

Brigette Lundy-Paine can also be seen in the upcoming genre film I Saw The TV Glow, which recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival (you can read our 5/10 review HERE) and is coming our way from the folks at A24.

Amelia's Children

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Stanley Kubrick's classic Stephen King adaptation The Shining will be screening at the hotel location this October
The Shining: Stanley Kubrick film to be shown at the hotel location this October
Trailer: A Portuguese production, the horror movie Amelia's Children stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and will reach theatres and VOD soon
Amelia’s Children trailer: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista unearth a monstrous secret
The thriller Leave the World Behind has become one of the top 10 most popular movies on the Netflix streaming service
Leave the World Behind makes it onto Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies list
The producers of the sci-fi movie The Mothership, starring Halle Berry, agreed with Netflix that the film shouldn't be released
The Mothership producers agreed with Netflix that Halle Berry sci-fi movie should be scrapped
View All

About the Author

14542 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Brigette Lundy-Paine News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles