Amelia’s Children trailer: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista unearth a monstrous secret

A Portuguese production, the psychological thriller horror movie Amelia’s Children had its premiere at the MOTELx Lisbon Horror Film Festival last year, then received a theatrical release in Portugal last month. Now Magnolia Pictures is gearing up to give the film a VOD and limited theatrical release in the US on March 1st – and with that date just one month away, we’ve got a trailer for Amelia’s Children embedded above.

Written and directed by Gabriel Abrantes, who previously made the comedy Diamantino with Daniel Schmidt, the film has the following synopsis: When Edward’s search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret.

Amelia’s Children stars Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill and Ted Face the Music and the Netflix series Atypical), Carloto Cotta (You Won’t Be Alone), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Anabela Moreira (Blood of My Blood), Rita Blanco (The Gilded Cage), Beatriz Maia (Contado por Mulheres), Nuno Nolasco (The Dead Queen), Sónia Balacó (Moral Order), Ana Tang (Damned Summer), Valdemar Santos (The Nothingness Club – Não Sou Nada), and newcomer Linda Ferreira.

In addition to writing and directing Amelia’s Children, Abrantes also composed the score and produced the film with its editor, Margarida Lucas.

What did you think of the trailer for Amelia’s Children? Does this look like a movie you’ll be checking out in March? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

This one doesn’t exactly look mind-blowing to me, but it does look like it could be interesting enough that I’ll probably give it a chance and check it out at some point.

Brigette Lundy-Paine can also be seen in the upcoming genre film I Saw The TV Glow, which recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival (you can read our 5/10 review HERE) and is coming our way from the folks at A24.