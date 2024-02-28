I Saw the TV Glow trailer: A24 horror film is set to reach theatres in May

A24 and We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun have teamed up for a new horror movie called I Saw the TV Glow , which JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK). Yesterday, A24 took to social media to unveil a poster for the film, and to promise that a trailer would be online today. True to their word, they have already dropped the trailer online, and you can check it out in the embed above! I Saw the TV Glow is scheduled to reach theatres on May 3rd.

Written and directed by Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow tells the story of two teenage outcasts who bond over their shared love of a scary television show. However, the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled.

Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music) play the teenage outcasts and are joined in the cast by Helena Howard (The Wilds), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Ian Foreman (The Holiday Switch), Michael C. Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), Conner O’Malley (Palm Springs), Emma Portner (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Danny Tamberelli (also of The Adventures of Pete & Pete).

I Saw the TV Glow is being produced by Emma Stone through her company Fruit Tree, along with her Fruit Tree partners Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sam Intili and Smudge Films’ Sarah Winshall are producing as well. A24 handled the financing and will also be handling the worldwide distribution.

Bumbray said in his review that the film is “so experimental that it feels like a half-baked attempt at a genre version of Inland Empire-era David Lynch.” Which, I have to admit, definitely lowered my interest in this one.

What did you think of the trailer for I Saw the TV Glow? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen when it’s released in May? Let us know by leaving a comment below.