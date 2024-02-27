A24 unveils a poster for I Saw the TV Glow, trailer is coming tomorrow

A24 and We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun have teamed up for a new horror movie called I Saw the TV Glow , which JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK). A24 hasn’t announced a release date for the film just yet, but they might be revealing their plans soon, as they have unveiled a poster for I Saw the TV Glow today, and along with the poster comes the promise that a trailer for the film will be making its way online tomorrow. So scroll down to the bottom of this article to take a look at the poster, then come back to JoBlo.com tomorrow to watch the trailer.

Written and directed by Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow tells the story of two teenage outcasts who bond over their shared love of a scary television show. However, the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled.

Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music) play the teenage outcasts and are joined in the cast by Helena Howard (The Wilds), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Ian Foreman (The Holiday Switch), Michael C. Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), Conner O’Malley (Palm Springs), Emma Portner (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Danny Tamberelli (also of The Adventures of Pete & Pete).

I Saw the TV Glow is being produced by Emma Stone through her company Fruit Tree, along with her Fruit Tree partners Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sam Intili and Smudge Films’ Sarah Winshall are producing as well. A24 handled the financing and will also be handling the worldwide distribution.

Bumbray said in his review that the film is “so experimental that it feels like a half-baked attempt at a genre version of Inland Empire-era David Lynch.”

Are you interested in I Saw the TV Glow? Have you seen We’re All Going to the World’s Fair? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at this poster while you’re scrolling down: